Filed Under:Ally Evenson, Detroit Proud, Heard In Detroit, Jake Webb, Jemmi Hazeman, Las Drogas, Local Music, Olivia Dear, Rachel "Chop Suey" Anthony, Shane Thiede, Steve Taylor, The Gasoline Gypsies, William Marshall Bennett

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams to home studios, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Jemmi Hazeman (of Jemmi Hazeman & The Honey Riders)

 

Las Drogas

 

The Gasoline Gypsies

 

Shane Thiede

 

William Marshall Bennett (w/ Olivia Van Goor)

 

Jake Webb (of Jake Webb & the Commitments)

 

 

Steve Taylor

 

Rachel “Chop Suey” Anthony

 

Olivia Dear

 

Ally Evenson

 