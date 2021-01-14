(CBS Detroit) – Michigan’s college and professional basketball teams have postponed this week’s games due to COVID-19.
Michigan State Men’s Basketball team canceled its games against Iowa and Indiana due to at least three positive coronavirus cases.
MSU’s Women’s Basketball team also canceled its game against Illinois today due to covid-19 issues.
Friday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards is also canceled.
The league says due to COVID-19 issues the Wizards fail to have enough eligible players to play.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.