By Matt Christopherson
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Poker Lotto

KC-3C-5C-8C-4D

Midday Daily 3

6-8-0

Midday Daily 4

5-8-8-3

Daily 3

2-4-6

Daily 4

4-1-8-7

Fantasy 5

03-13-18-21-31

Estimated jackpot: $133,000

Keno

01-02-05-09-19-26-29-34-36-37-39-40-46-50-55-62-65-69-70-74-78-80

Mega Millions

03-11-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $640 million

