(CBS Detroit) – Two months after a missing teen girl’s family pleaded for her safe return, and police say she has been found safe.
15-year-old Gloria Alvarado of Taylor went missing last November.
Police have not released any details about her disappearance.
Another missing Taylor teenager, 14-year-old Marissa Peters, is still missing.
Families of both girls held a joint press conference last fall to find the girls.
Peters was last seen in May 2020.
