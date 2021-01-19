MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Small businesses in Michigan impacted by COVID-19 and the recent Gatherings and Mask Order can now apply for funding.
Applications will be closed on Friday, Jan. 22 at 12p.m. EST. You can submit your applications here.
The Michigan Small Business Survival Grant will award grants of up to $20,000 to eligible businesses that have been closed, or up to $15,000 to eligible businesses that have been partially closed or are otherwise open.
The funds can be used for eligible expenses including working capital to support payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments, utility expenses and costs related to reopening a business.
In order to be eligible for funding under the program, small businesses must be a for-profit or non-profit company and meet all criteria below:
- Had 1 to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a world-wide basis on November 17, 2020.
- Is in an industry that demonstrates it is affected by the Order.
- Needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses.
- Demonstrates an income loss as a result of the Order as determined by the EDO in which an eligible business is located.
- Is not a live music and entertainment venue that is eligible for funds under Section 401 of Public Act 257 of 2020: Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program.
Timeline
- January 19, 2021: application window opens at 9:00 a.m. EST
- January 22, 2021: application window closes at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Week of January 25, 2021: EDOs carry out grant selection process
- January 29 – February 28, 2021: Funds disbursed
- If any funds are not disbursed by the EDOs by February 28, 2021, funds will be returned to the MSF for reallocation to one or more EDOs for disbursement to eligible businesses by April 30, 2021.
For more information, visit here.
