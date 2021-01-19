(CBS DETROIT) – Small business owners having a hard time balancing books can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is offering grants from a $55 million fund to support businesses with one to 100 employees.

“The application window opened up for the Michigan small business survival grant program which is a program in response to the challenges that many of our small businesses are facing. Especially those that have been closed or partially closed as a result of the recent DHHS orders,” said Josh Hundt, Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive V.P.

Applications are now open for the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program.

If your business was shut down completely following the COVID health orders back in November you may be eligible for $20K in relief.

Owners facing partial closures can qualify for up to $15,000.

“Those type of businesses range from restaurants and bars to bowling alleys and movie theatres and many of our different retail operations as well that have faced negative financial impacts from this closure and from the pandemic,” said Hundt.

The survival grant is one of 23 programs offered by MEDC with over $240 million presented to Michigan small businesses since the start of the pandemic.

“What we have been focused on everyday throughout this year and since the pandemic began was making sure that we were focused on providing relief for our small businesses, our entrepreneurs and our communities across the state, while also working to ensure that we have an economic environment for the recovery as well where we can provide a resilient economy with the opportunity for sustained growth in the future,” said Hundt.

The application window will close Jan. 22 at noon.

For more information on how to apply visit here.

