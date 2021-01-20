(CBS DETROIT) – A fiery crash in Shelby Township left a father and his 12-year-old daughter dead and injured another child, WWJ reports.
It happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. at Van Dyke and 21 Mile Road.
It’s reported the truck collided with a commercial vehicle at the intersection and burst into flames.
According to WWJ, the 45-year-old Macomb Township man and his daughter died at a local hospital, while another 12-year-old is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police say the driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured. He was interviewed at the scene and released pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation, WWJ reported.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Traffic Services Bureau Sergeant Joseph Wojcik at 586-731-2121 ext. 455.
