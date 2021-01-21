(CBSDFW.COM/CBS Local) – Hours after the inauguration, a Texas police chief praised President Joe Biden, not for his new job as Commander in Chief, but for the secret visit he made in the Lone Star State two years ago.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo posted a picture, taken in 2019, of himself, then-candidate Joe Biden, injured HPD Officer Taylor Roccaforte and Roccaforte’s father.

Acevedo tweeted the pic Wednesday.

The visit took place during a campaign, yet not a peep of the visit went public. The officer, his family, & hospital staff were all lifted by the visit. I share this today to illustrate the decency of the man who we now call Mr. President, although he prefers to be called Joe. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021

The Chief explained that Officer Roccaforte was shot three times following a crime spree near the location of a presidential debate.

According to Acevedo — three days later Biden called and offered to visit Roccaforte to lift his spirits.

The Chief says Biden did not share the visit with the public… despite him being in the middle of the presidential campaign.

Acevedo tweeted that he revealed the visit to, “Illustrate the decency of the man who we now call Mister President.”

Officer Roccaforte survived his injuries and left the hospital after just one week.

