(CBS DEROIT)– Starting Friday gamblers in Michigan will no longer need to visit casinos to place a bet. All you’ll need is a computer or cell phone. The long anticipated online sports betting is now legal in Michigan and just a click away. The excitement surrounding it has brought out internet celebrity David Portnoy. He posted a series of online videos as he toured around Detroit trying out local pizza restaurants.
“So just arrived in Michigan, Supino shout out, in Greektown at our own sportsbook our first one.”
Portnoy, Founder of Barstool Sports a popular online media site is in town this week, not only promoting his Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino, but helping small businesses in the area get a piece of the betting pie.
“Penn National is going to match every single dollar that you deposit first time in Michigan as long as you bet it this weekend you can deposit it now it goes live Friday through Sunday.”
Portnoy says this is all in an effort to help save small business in Michigan.His Barstool Sports site has raised nearly 30 million dollars to help small businesses across the county during the pandemic.
All 3 Detroit casinos will participate in sports betting, an industry that’s expected to bring millions in tax revenue for Michigan. Nearly a dozen online operators are available for gamblers, that must be at 21 years old.
For information on donating to Barstool Sports, or if you’re a business in need of help, go to.
https://www.barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund
