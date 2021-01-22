No Bond For Michigan Man Charged In US Capitol RiotA Michigan man charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol will remain in custody after FBI agents found guns and ammunition at his Upper Peninsula home, a judge said Friday.

62-Year-Old Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Dog Attack In DetroitPolice are investigating a dog attack that left a 62-year-old in temporary serious condition.

Barstool Sports Portnoy Uses Online Sports Betting To Help Michigan Small Businesses During PandemicDavid Portnoy, Barstool founder in Detroit promoting new online sports betting in Michigan and Barstool Sportsbook in Greektown Casino, while helping small Michigan businesses struggling during pandemic.

Juvenile Lifer Locked Up For Nearly 50 Years Could Go FreeA man who has been in prison for nearly 50 years for murder when he was a teenager won a major decision from the Michigan appeals court that should lead to his eventual release.

Washtenaw County Health Department Identifies 2 More COVID-19 Variant Cases Linked To Earlier CaseIndividuals who were infected are associated with University of Michigan, which is working with health officials to limit the spread.

Here's Everything To Know About Michigan's New Indoor Dining Guidelines Here's everything to know about the new order which will last for three weeks until Sunday, Feb. 21.