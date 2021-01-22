DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
11-15-26-34-47, Lucky Ball: 15
Poker Lotto
JD-QH-KH-4D-5H
Midday Daily 3
5-4-0
Midday Daily 4
1-4-7-5
Daily 3
2-2-2
Daily 4
4-1-0-9
Fantasy 5
01-17-21-24-31
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-02-03-14-18-19-20-22-34-40-41-42-46-48-49-51-63-66-71-74-75-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $970 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
