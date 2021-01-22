  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:lottery, Michigan Lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

11-15-26-34-47, Lucky Ball: 15

Poker Lotto

JD-QH-KH-4D-5H

Midday Daily 3

5-4-0

Midday Daily 4

1-4-7-5

Daily 3

2-2-2

Daily 4

4-1-0-9

Fantasy 5

01-17-21-24-31

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-02-03-14-18-19-20-22-34-40-41-42-46-48-49-51-63-66-71-74-75-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $970 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

