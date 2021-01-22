  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:administration, Biden, Carol Cain, Chris Holman, Commute Sentence, Detroit Regional Partnership, Dr. Kenneth Harris, Inauguration, kwame kilpatrick, Maureen Donohue Krauss, Michigan Business Network, Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Matters, National Business League, pandemic, President Joe Biden, Richard Studley

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Four regional leaders  discuss a hectic and historic week which saw the departure of Donald Trump, the inauguration of Joe Biden as President, and release of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from jail thanks to Trump who commuted his sentence on his way out the door.

Brooks Patterson, Oakland County Executive, left Detroit Mayor, Kwame Kilpatrick, second right, share a quick conversation before being introduced at the Pancakes and Politics speaker’s forum held at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham Friday, April 18, 2008. (ANDRE J. JACKSON/Detroit Free Press)

All these things took place amid the backdrop of the 100-year pandemic which continues its deadly grip on the state and nation.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Dr. Kenneth Harris, President/CEO of National Business League

Dr. Kenneth Harris of the National Business League, Richard Studley of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Maureen Donohue Krauss of the Detroit Regional Partnership, and Chris Holman of the Michigan Business Network, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host of “Michigan Matters” about the dizzying time which has capped a turbulent few weeks for the nation.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented migrants – a complete reversal from Donald Trump’s immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress. Photographer: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harris shared thoughts about Biden and how he sees the new administration. He talked about the pandemic and its impact on African Americans’ health and also minority-owned businesses. He talked about Kwame Kilpatrick early release from prison and a judicial system that isn’t level for people of color.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Richard Studley, President/CEO of Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Studley also discussed the new Biden administration. He too talked about Kilpatrick, his Mother, former Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, and Kwame Kilpatrick’s future.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Maureen Donohue Krauss, President/CEO of Detroit Regional Partnership

Krauss discussed the region and how it has fared during the pandemic and how things are looking 2021 rolls out with a new president in the White House. She discussed some of Biden’s cabinet picks. And she talked about doing business during the Covid-19 crisis.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Chris Holman, President/CEO of Michigan Business Network

Holman, who conducts a survey of businesses across the state, said the past year has been tough but he hoped for better times with vaccines for Covid-19 starting to become more available . He also talked about Michigan, global trade and China.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS at its new time, Sunday at 7:30am on CBS 62