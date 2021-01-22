Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Four regional leaders discuss a hectic and historic week which saw the departure of Donald Trump, the inauguration of Joe Biden as President, and release of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from jail thanks to Trump who commuted his sentence on his way out the door.

All these things took place amid the backdrop of the 100-year pandemic which continues its deadly grip on the state and nation.

Dr. Kenneth Harris of the National Business League, Richard Studley of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Maureen Donohue Krauss of the Detroit Regional Partnership, and Chris Holman of the Michigan Business Network, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host of “Michigan Matters” about the dizzying time which has capped a turbulent few weeks for the nation.

Harris shared thoughts about Biden and how he sees the new administration. He talked about the pandemic and its impact on African Americans’ health and also minority-owned businesses. He talked about Kwame Kilpatrick early release from prison and a judicial system that isn’t level for people of color.

Studley also discussed the new Biden administration. He too talked about Kilpatrick, his Mother, former Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick, and Kwame Kilpatrick’s future.

Krauss discussed the region and how it has fared during the pandemic and how things are looking 2021 rolls out with a new president in the White House. She discussed some of Biden’s cabinet picks. And she talked about doing business during the Covid-19 crisis.

Holman, who conducts a survey of businesses across the state, said the past year has been tough but he hoped for better times with vaccines for Covid-19 starting to become more available . He also talked about Michigan, global trade and China.

