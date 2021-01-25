(CBS DETROIT) – Sports programs at the University of Michigan are being canceled for two weeks.

The school is reporting a cluster of new cases stemming from the latest COVID-19 variant.

Michigan’s athletic department says they’ve identified at least five cases of the new coronavirus variant.

Department officials say the two week pause aims to stop the spread of more COVID-19 cases.

“Canceling competitions is never something we want to do, but with so many unknowns about this variant of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to minimize the spread among student-athletes, coaches, staff, and to the student-athletes at other schools,” said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel. University public health officials are working closely with the Washtenaw County Health Department and Michigan Department of Human Health Services on additional mitigation strategies to address the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in the university community. The university will be carefully considering additional mitigation measures. There are many unknowns that remain under investigation by U-M, local and state public health officials. No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Feb. 7.