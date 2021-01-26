(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on the city’s east side.

It happened Friday, Jan. 1 at 8:30 a.m., in the 14500 block of Troester.

Police say 17-year-old male was fatally shot by an unknown suspect in front of the location.

He was transported to a local hospital by medics, where he was declared deceased.

Police say the suspect is unknown at this time and investigators are seeking the assistance of anyone in the area who heard or saw anything.

If anyone has information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.