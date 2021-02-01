(CBS DETROIT) – In Michigan starting Feb. 1, restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity with a curfew. Concessions can also resume at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums.
The goal of the MI COVID-19 Safer Dining program is to promote improved safety for diners. In the coming weeks, diners will be able to check back here to see which restaurants in their communities are participating in the program.
Part of this effort is a voluntary program called where restaurants can work with a certified HVAC inspector who will recommend changes to air ventilation to improve circulation and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Restaurants will also abide by safety protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing, and regular disinfection and cleaning.
Here’s everything to know about the new order which will last for three weeks until Sunday, Feb. 21.
WHAT IS OPEN:
- Two-household gathering
- Small outdoor gathers (25 people)
- Retail
- Preschool through 12th grade (local district choice)
- Childcare
- Manufacturing, construction, other work that is impossible to do remotely, including technical education
- Public transit
- Hair salons, barber shops, other personal services
- Gyms, pools, roller and ice rinks
- Restaurants and bars
- Professional sports
- Parks and outdoor recreation
- Funerals (25 people)
- Health care
- Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas
- Bowling centers
- Bingo halls, casinos, arcades
- Non-contact sports
- Indoor group fitness classes
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity with up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules. Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Additionally, contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes.
Indoor residential and non-residential gatherings are limited to 10 people and two households. MDHHS continues to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings or to pick a single other household to interact with consistent with guidance already released by the department. Families are encouraged to stay home as much as possible to maintain momentum and to protect loved ones. Families are also encouraged to Mask Up, Mask Right, using guidance for what masks to wear and how to wear them.
WHAT IS NOT OPEN:
- Workplaces, when work can be done from home
- Night clubs
- Contact sports, except professional sports
- Water parks
FEB. 1: INDOOR DINING GUIDELINES
Here’s what is required:
- Tables of six people or less
- Code of Conduct posted
- Tents with four sides allowed if these rules are followed
- Six feet between tables
- Seated service only
- 10 p.m. curfew
- Limit to 25 percent capacity and no more than 100 people
- Wear mask expect when eating or drinking
- Collect names and numbers for exposure notification
Even with these requirements, indoor dining remains high-risk. Here’s what to consider to reduce your risk: choose takeout, delivery or outdoor dining; dine only with members of your household.
LOOK FOR THE LOGO
MI COVID-19 Safer Dining certified bars and restaurants have taken extra steps to make dining safer. Click HERE for a list.
COVID-19 can spread when you are inside, within six feet of others, and not wearing a mask.
Michigan health orders require for you as a diner:
- Wear masks
- Only remove your mask to eat or drink.
- Keep it on when waiting for food or going to the restroom
- Make space
- Stay six feet apart from those outside your party
- Keep your party small
- No more than six people to a table and two households
Michigan health orders requirements for restaurants:
- Wear masks
- Staff must wear masks in the dining area
- Lower capacity
- Restaurant must be at no more than 25 percent of normal capacity
- Provide space
- Tables must be six feet apart
- Ventilate
- Ventilation systems must be working
- Clean
- Staff must wash hands and sanitize tables frequently
- Exposure Notification
- Restaurant must collect names and phone numbers
