(CBS DETROIT) – In Michigan starting Feb. 1, restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity with a curfew. Concessions can also resume at casinos, movie theaters and stadiums.

The goal of the MI COVID-19 Safer Dining program is to promote improved safety for diners. In the coming weeks, diners will be able to check back here to see which restaurants in their communities are participating in the program.

Part of this effort is a voluntary program called where restaurants can work with a certified HVAC inspector who will recommend changes to air ventilation to improve circulation and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Restaurants will also abide by safety protocols, including mask wearing, social distancing, and regular disinfection and cleaning.

Here’s everything to know about the new order which will last for three weeks until Sunday, Feb. 21.

WHAT IS OPEN:

Two-household gathering

Small outdoor gathers (25 people)

Retail

Preschool through 12th grade (local district choice)

Childcare

Manufacturing, construction, other work that is impossible to do remotely, including technical education

Public transit

Hair salons, barber shops, other personal services

Gyms, pools, roller and ice rinks

Restaurants and bars

Professional sports

Parks and outdoor recreation

Funerals (25 people)

Health care

Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas

Bowling centers

Bingo halls, casinos, arcades

Non-contact sports

Indoor group fitness classes

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity with up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules. Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Additionally, contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes.

Indoor residential and non-residential gatherings are limited to 10 people and two households. MDHHS continues to urge families to avoid indoor gatherings or to pick a single other household to interact with consistent with guidance already released by the department. Families are encouraged to stay home as much as possible to maintain momentum and to protect loved ones. Families are also encouraged to Mask Up, Mask Right, using guidance for what masks to wear and how to wear them.

WHAT IS NOT OPEN:

Workplaces, when work can be done from home

Night clubs

Contact sports, except professional sports

Water parks

FEB. 1: INDOOR DINING GUIDELINES

Here’s what is required:

Tables of six people or less

Code of Conduct posted

Tents with four sides allowed if these rules are followed

Six feet between tables

Seated service only

10 p.m. curfew

Limit to 25 percent capacity and no more than 100 people

Wear mask expect when eating or drinking

Collect names and numbers for exposure notification

Even with these requirements, indoor dining remains high-risk. Here’s what to consider to reduce your risk: choose takeout, delivery or outdoor dining; dine only with members of your household.

LOOK FOR THE LOGO

MI COVID-19 Safer Dining certified bars and restaurants have taken extra steps to make dining safer. Click HERE for a list.

COVID-19 can spread when you are inside, within six feet of others, and not wearing a mask.

Michigan health orders require for you as a diner:

Wear masks Only remove your mask to eat or drink. Keep it on when waiting for food or going to the restroom

Make space Stay six feet apart from those outside your party

Keep your party small No more than six people to a table and two households



Michigan health orders requirements for restaurants:

Wear masks Staff must wear masks in the dining area

Lower capacity Restaurant must be at no more than 25 percent of normal capacity

Provide space Tables must be six feet apart

Ventilate Ventilation systems must be working

Clean Staff must wash hands and sanitize tables frequently

Exposure Notification Restaurant must collect names and phone numbers

