LANSING, MI (PATCH) — Michigan is launching a new program that will allow for Michiganders 25 and up to attend community college for free.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the launch of the $30 million Michigan Reconnect program Tuesday, calling it the largest effort in state history to ensure that more than 4.1 million state residents who do not have a college degree will have an opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate.
“All Michiganders deserve a pathway to a good-paying job, whether they choose to pursue a college degree, technical certificate, or an apprenticeship,” Whitmer said Tuesday during a virtual news conference. “Michigan Reconnect will connect thousands of Michiganders to good-paying jobs and connect businesses with the talent they need to thrive in their communities.
“I’m proud of the hard work that has gone into creating this historic new opportunity and look forward to continuing bipartisan work with lawmakers toward our goal of ensuring 60 percent of Michiganders will have a postsecondary degree by 2030.”
To be eligible for Michigan Reconnect, you must be at least 25 years old, have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma and have not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelors).
