By Jeff O'Brien
Detroit’s game at Denver on Monday night was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.

It was the first postponement announced by the NBA in a week, and the first game that won’t be played since the Chicago at Memphis game that was scheduled to take place Wednesday.

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 01: Court attendants wait for instruction after the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons was cancelled at Ball Arena on February 01, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. The Pistons did not have the required number of players to participate due to ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing and the game was postponed in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The league got every game on the schedule between Thursday and Sunday played, the longest run without a postponement in nearly a month.

Denver was one of six teams that had avoided postponements; that list is now down to Brooklyn, New York, Toronto, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA has now postponed 23 games this season, 22 since Jan. 10. Some of those games will be made up before the first-half schedule ends March 4; others may be rescheduled in the second half that starts March 11.

Detroit is scheduled to play Tuesday at Utah. Denver’s next scheduled game is Thursday at the Lakers.

 

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.