By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, kym worthy, Michigan, prosecutor, Violations, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) — Nearly 1,800 COVID-19 violations will be dismissed by Wayne County.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said as a result of Michigan’s Supreme Court ruling, violations related to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders will be thrown out.

Last April, the Supreme Court ruled the governor’s emergency orders were unconstitutional.

Whitmer was then prohibited from issuing more executive orders.

