(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County veterans, service members and eligible dependents impacted by the pandemic and needing financial help can apply for up to $2,500 in assistance through the Veterans COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program.

Applications can be made at www.oakgov.com/covid/grants.

A total of $182,000 is available through the grant provided by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. There is a cap of $2,500 per person, including food assistance, which has a $150 limit. The grants can be used for eligible food, utility, property taxes and personal care expenses.

“There are more than 60,000 veterans in Oakland County and many of them are struggling to make ends meet,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “Some veterans have lost jobs or income, while others may be faced with higher food bills and other increased expenses. These grants are designed to help those who sacrificed for our country in the past get some much-needed help today.”

Applicants must be an Oakland County resident and honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, reserves or women’s auxiliaries. Eligibility documentation is required.

Those without access to the internet should contact the Oakland County Veterans’ Services Division in Pontiac at 248-858-0785 for assistance.

“We expect strong interest in this new program,” said Garth Wootten, division manager. “The need is there, for the day-to-day living expenses for our veterans have not gone away during the pandemic. We hope these grants make life easier for them as they live through these challenging times.”