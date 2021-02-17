(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened on Dec. 31, 2020, at 10:40 p.m. in the area of Michigan Ave and 16th Street. Police say two victims, both in their 60s, were traveling westbound in a Mercury Sable on Michigan.RELATED: Free Gun Locks For Detroit Residents, No Questions Asked
While attempting to turn left onto 16th Street, they were struck by a Cadillac CT6 traveling at a high rate of speed, driven by 37-year-old man, with an 87-year-old man in the passenger seat. Police say both victims and the passenger in the suspect’s vehicle were killed in the crash.
After the crash, the suspect fled the scene on foot and is still at large.RELATED: Oakland County Inmates Sentenced To Life As Juveniles Could Get A Second Chance To Re-Enter Society
There is now an active warrant for 37-year-old Victor Ross for three counts of second degree murder, three counts of reckless driving causing death, three counts of operating license suspended revoked or denied causing death, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of accident when at fault resulting in death and third offense habitual offender.
Ross, is described as 5’9”, 170 pounds, light complexion, with black hair and green eyes.
If anyone has seen this suspect or know of his whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.MORE: 90 Cases Of Virus Variant Found At Western Michigan Prison
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.