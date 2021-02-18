  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions have hired wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell added the former NFL receiver to his staff Wednesday after he was with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons as an offensive assistant.

ARLINGTON, TX – FEBRUARY 06: Antwaan Randle El #82 of the Pittsburgh Steelers points while taking on the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Randle El was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2002, and the former Indiana quarterback and point guard had a nine-year career in the NFL as a dynamic receiver with the Steelers and Washington.

The Lions hired Campbell last month after naming Brad Holmes as general manager. Campbell’s staff includes offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

 

