  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMNo More Dentures
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:detroit, i-94, Michigan Department of Transportation, weekend closure

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be demolishing the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.

This work will require closing both directions of I-94 between I-75 and Conner Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.

READ MORE: Black History Month: Country’s First African-Centered Public School

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road), southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

One lane of westbound I-94 will be open for local traffic up to Conner Avenue. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Deaths Thursday

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, northbound M-3, and eastbound M-102 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from I-96 to Gratiot Avenue and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The new Frontenac Street bridge will replace the current structure built in 1954.

MORE NEWS: Biden Postponing Michigan Trip Due To Weather

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.