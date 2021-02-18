(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Health Division’s percentage of COVID vaccine doses administered has exceeded 99 percent to date.
Of the 41,350 doses the state distributed to Oakland County’s Health Division since Dec. 17, 41,323 are in people’s arms.READ MORE: County Board Votes Down Resolution Recognizing US Rep’s Work
The Health Division has launched a network of COVID vaccine provider partnerships to whom they will distribute vaccine according to County Executive David Coulter.
“We’ve already vaccinated more than 41,000 people and have administered 99.9% of the doses that the state has allocated to us,” Coulter said. “But we’re ready and anxious for the time when that number jumps dramatically. We’re also excited that our new President, Joseph Biden, has chosen Michigan as one of the first stops he makes outside of the nation’s Capitol Friday. We hope his visit to the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, where the first Covid vaccines were produced, is a sign that we’re on the cusp of a substantial increase in the number of doses coming into the county, the state and the nation.”READ MORE: Watch Live From NASA's Jet Propulsion Labortory Covers the Landing Of The Mars Perseverance Rover
Coulter also released other COVID vaccine performance indicators for Oakland County Health Division:
- Oakland County’s Save Your Spot list, where residents can let the Health Division staff know they are interested in receiving the COVID vaccine, has nearly a half-million registrations so far.
- Oakland County has more than 70 long-term care facilities that were not covered by the federal contract with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to vaccinate long-term care staff and residents. To date, Oakland County Health Division has vaccinated staff and residents at 20 long-term care facilities utilizing its limited supply of vaccine.
- The Health Division has offered appointments to more than 14,000 Oakland County teachers out of about 23,000 who have signed up for the Save Your Spot list.
- There are still thousands of Phase 1A individuals who still need to be vaccinated.
For more information about Oakland County’s Save Your Spot list or COVID vaccines, click on OaklandCountyVaccine.com.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 888 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Deaths Thursday
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.