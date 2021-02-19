  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine

(CBS Detroit) – This week’s inclement weather has delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines across the country.

Forcing cancellations or delays of vaccine appointments in at least 32 states.

While most of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been administered in Michigan were made at Pfizer in Portage doses produced there go to federal distribution sites in other states before coming back to Michigan.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Matt Christopherson