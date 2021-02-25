  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Cryss Walker
Filed Under:Black History Month, charles e. allen, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – AAA Michigan joins CW50/CBS Detroit in honoring a business leader and long-term board member of the auto club.

Here’s a highlight of some of Charles E. Allen’s contributions to the community.

Allen graduated from Morehouse college with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He then went on to earn an MBA from the University of Chicago and an “Honorary Doctor of Law Degree” from Benedict College.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.