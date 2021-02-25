LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to a vaccination clinic in Garden City Thursday to see the collaboration and work being done to achieve the governor’s goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders, who are 16 years and older, as quickly as possible.

“As I travel across the state, I am continually impressed with the partnerships happening at these vaccination sites. Our frontline health care workers and the women and men of the Michigan National Guard are all playing a vital role in eradicating this virus once and for all,” said Whitmer. “I know this past year has been difficult, but seeing this important work in action provides hope that we come out of this stronger. Until then I urge everyone to continue to mask up, socially distance, and wash our hands.”

The governor visited Garden City Hospital in State Representative Jewell Jones’s district alongside Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Garden City Mayor Randy Walker to observe the partnership between the county health department, Garden City Hospital, and the Michigan National Guard. READ MORE: Wayne County 1st Jail System In US To Install Groundbreaking Device That Kills Airborne Viruses/COVID-19 As of Wednesday, Michigan has administered 1,994,310 vaccines, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating every Michigander that wants a vaccine. MORE NEWS: Former Michigan Gov. Granholm Confirmed As Energy Secretary © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.