By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:covid-19, Michigan

(CBS Detroit) — New information tonight in the abrupt resigning of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Gordon will receive a $155,000 payout.

The money is reportedly part of a separation agreement including nine months of pay and health care costs.

Gordon resigned back in January, just a few months after signing a new employment agreement.

No reason was given for his departure.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

