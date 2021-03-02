  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine

(CBS Detroit) — Millions of Johnson and Johnson’s one-shot covid vaccines are being shipped across the country tonight with Michigan expecting a large batch of them.

the state health department confirms Michigan should get about 82,000 doses of the vaccine by tomorrow.

grand river aseptic manufacturing who’s been contracted to make the vaccine out of grand rapids says it’s happy to take part.

The Johnson and Johnson shipment combined with the Pfizer and Moderna shipments means Michigan should expect about 500,000 doses of vaccines this week, its largest shipment yet.

Matt Christopherson