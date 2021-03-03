(CBS Detroit) — An Important Cuteness Update Over at the Detroit Zoo Where a Polar Bear Cub Is Taking Her First Steps in Snow.
The Zoo Posted This Video Showing Her First Supervised Play Time During Last Week's Snow.
Officials Say She's Not Old Enough yet To Play On Her Own but She Has Moved To a Larger Enclosure.
She Also Weighs in Now at 20 Pounds.
