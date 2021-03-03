  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:covid-19

(CBS Detroit) – Texas is lifting its covid mask mandate, but many companies are not jumping on board right away.

Detroit-based General Motors, along with Toyota and Target say employees and customers still have to wear a mask.

Texas sports teams such as the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio spurs say they will continue to follow the league’s protocols to limit attendance and require masks.

