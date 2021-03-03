  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan has now expanded vaccine eligibility to those 50-years-and older with underlying medical conditions.

Governor Whitmer’s office says the expansion begins next Monday.

Those 50-years-and older in good health will be eligible starting March 22nd.

State health officials say their goal is to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by the end of the year.

