(CBS Detroit) — Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the completion of the state’s election audits.
Benson said, “I’m here today to announce the completion of the most comprehensive series of audits ever conducted in the state of Michigan. More than 250 audits conducted across the state with the vast majority led by county clerks who received tremendous support and complete transparency from city and township clerks. In all, more than 1,3000 republican, democratic and non-partisan clerks, as well as the State Bureau of Elections, participated in this historic endeavor.”READ MORE: GM, Toyota, Target, and Others Say They Will Still Enforce Mask-Wearing In Texas
Benson said the audit’s results confirm what her office and other elected officials in the state have been saying since November — that the election was carried out without voter fraud and Michigan’s voting procedures remained secure.READ MORE: Volvo Announces All-Electric Lineup by 2030
Secretary Benson also criticized those who strongly questioned the integrity of Michigan’s election results.MORE NEWS: UAW Workers For Stellantis Expected to Get $8,000 in Bonuses
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.