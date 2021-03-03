(CBS Detroit) – Swedish automaker Volvo is the latest moving to an all-electric lineup, with plans to be fully electric by 2030.
That's ten years before General Motors plans to do the same.
By 2025 Volvo projects it'll stop selling gas-only cars, with half of all sales being electric vehicles, and the other half hybrid.
All of its electric-vehicles will be sold exclusively online.
