By Matt Christopherson
(CBS Detroit) – Swedish automaker Volvo is the latest moving to an all-electric lineup, with plans to be fully electric by 2030.

That’s ten years before General Motors plans to do the same.

By 2025 Volvo projects it’ll stop selling gas-only cars, with half of all sales being electric vehicles, and the other half hybrid.

All of its electric-vehicles will be sold exclusively online.

