(CBS Detroit) – US Senator Gary Peters says he expects Congress to approve the 1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package this weekend.
Senator Gary Peters said, “It was determined based on those levels, we would still deal with the vast majority of folks in the state of Michigan, but folks at the very high, who are earning very high income and are doing well, they do not need the fourteen hundred dollar stimulus payments as other families do.”READ MORE: The University of Michigan Research Found Vaping Marijuana Associated with More Lung Damage
Peters says the proposal would extend unemployment benefits until August and include an extra $400.READ MORE: Detroit Bus Drivers Receives First Raise In Three Years
The additional benefits in place now are set to expire in ten days.MORE NEWS: Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS Director, Testified In Senate Committee About Former Director Robert Gordon
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.