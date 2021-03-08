GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) — A K-9 deputy from northern Michigan died last week after a battle with cancer.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff K-9 Cade died Friday after being diagnosed with cancer last year.READ MORE: Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Crash After Man Loses Control Of Car, Hits Mailbox, Trees
Cade was born in November 2015 and joined the sheriff’s office in December 2016 and worked with Deputy Mike Gray.READ MORE: Michigan To Begin Vaccinating Homeless People For COVID-19
He specialized in narcotics detection, tracking persons, criminal apprehension, and handler protection.
Rest in peace, Cade.MORE NEWS: The University of Michigan Research Found Vaping Marijuana Associated with More Lung Damage
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.