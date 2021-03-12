(CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15, and be finished Friday, March 19, for punch list items.
The right-lane closure from 13 Mile to Maple roads will be removed by 5 p.m. daily.
When necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75. Any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m. The ramps at 14 Mile Road are not scheduled to close during this work.
Further north, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, March 15 and be finished Wednesday, March 17. The right-lane closure from Wattles Road to Coolidge Highway will be removed by 5 p.m. daily.
When necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75. Any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m.
