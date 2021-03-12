(CBS DETROIT)– For Detroit’s own Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard-Kelly, 2021 is off to an amazing start.
"Yes I'm so excited I can't believe it I don't know what else to say," Sheard-Kelly said with a big smile during an interview Friday.
Singing professionally since age 9, Kierra says she knew she wanted an album like this in her future. One that inspires and empowers women.
“There are so many moments where were just kinda like wanting to tap out because we feel like God has forgotten us or we feel like we’re going to have to pay for a lot because of the poor decisions we’ve made or just the mistakes we’ve made along our journey,” she said.
Sheard-Kelly’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.
From singer, to evangelist, to fashion designer with her new line for plus size women, Eleven 60, and now she’s added acting to her ranks.
Although, portraying her iconic mother Karen Clark-Sheard in the biopic, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, she says was not a resume builder.
“I am performing for her, while it was something that would go out to the world, I wanted to show her this is what this role means to me I didn’t take it lightly,” she said.
Kierra, now Mrs. Kelly after exchanging vows with her husband, Jordan, this past December says she also has a new book on the horizon titled Big, Bold and Beautiful which is available on April 13.
“It is a book for young adult women, even in their teens and I’m literally telling stories from my journey,” she said.
She’s hoping she’ll give a virtual acceptance speech this Sunday for her Grammy nominated self-titled album “Kierra.”
Tune in for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 14 on CBS.
