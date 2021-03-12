(CBS DETROIT)– For Detroit’s own Gospel superstar Kierra Sheard-Kelly, 2021 is off to an amazing start.

“Yes I’m so excited I can’t believe it I don’t know what else to say,” Sheard-Kelly said with a big smile during an interview Friday.

Singing professionally since age 9, Kierra says she knew she wanted an album like this in her future. One that inspires and empowers women.

“There are so many moments where were just kinda like wanting to tap out because we feel like God has forgotten us or we feel like we’re going to have to pay for a lot because of the poor decisions we’ve made or just the mistakes we’ve made along our journey,” she said.

Sheard-Kelly’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable.