Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Women’s History Month continues, it’s a “Michigan Matters” celebration of two dynamic leaders from Michigan — former First Lady Betty Ford and Dorothy Zehnder, the 99-years-young restaurant owner from Frankenmuth.

1976, November 3 – Second Floor – West Sitting Room – Washington, DC – GRF – walking toward camera, head down, holding piece of paper – Election Night Activities

Susan Ford Bales, daughter of the late First Lady and former President Gerald Ford, who now lives in Texas, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about her Mother and also the White House years. Bales was a teen when her Dad was suddenly thrust into the presidency after President Richard M. Nixon resigned over the Watergate scandal.

Michigan Matter Host Carol Cain, with Susan Ford Bales, Daughter of First Lady Betty Ford and President Gerald R. Ford

She talked about her Mother, who was raised in Grand Rapids, and how she talked with such candor about important issues that were controversial at the time including substance abuse and alcohol addiction, and surviving breast cancer, as she personally dealt with them as well.

1975, November 10 – Third Floor – Solarium – White House – Washington, DC – Betty Ford, Susan Ford – sitting in front of tree, making Christmas tree ornaments; Betty Ford in red apron – Photo Opportunity for Parade Magazine; Christmas

Bales recalled lighter moments including having her high school prom at the White House during those years.

Then Donald Holloway, Curator of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, appeared with Cain to talk about Mrs. Ford’s impact on the nation. Mrs. Ford appeared with numerous world leaders including Queen Elizabeth.

1974, August 9 – The White House – East Room – Washington, DC – Gerald R. Ford, Betty Ford, Chief Justice Warren Burger- Betty Ford holds the family bible as Gerald R. Ford is sworn in as 38th President of the United States by Chief Justice Warren Burger

Holloway also talked about the close relationship between the late President and Mrs. Ford.

Michigan Matter Host Carol Cain, withDorothy Zehnder, Co-Founder, Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant

Then, Dorothy Zehnder, 99, discusses her life and career, as she continues to work six days a week at Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant which she started with her late husband, Tiny. Several generations of the family now work there.

Inside Bavarian Inn Restaurant kitchen with Dorothy Zehnder (Credit: Bavarian Inn Restaurant)

Judith Zehnder Keller, Founder and President of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, also talked with Cain about her Mother and her impact not only on the family but the community. Dorothy was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2020.

October 2020 in Frankenmuth of Dorothy’s family (4 generations together) when she received Michigan Hall of Fame Award, photo credit Zehnder family member

Keller, 75, who has held political positions, discussed how politics and business has changed for women through the years.

Michigan Matter Host Carol Cain, with Judith Zehnder Keller, Co-Founder & President, Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant

