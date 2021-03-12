NASCAR CUP SERIES

Instacart 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m.

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting 13th.

Last race: Kyle Larson became the fourth different winner in as many races, overpowering the field to win by more than 3 seconds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fast facts: Larson’s first victory for Hendrick Motorsports boosted him to third in the points race behind Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. … Hamlin, Larson, Kevin Harvick and Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell all have three top-10 finishes through four races. … Larson’s victory was the first for crew chief Cliff Daniels in 55 career races.

Next race: March 21, Hampton, Georgia.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Call 811 before you Dig 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m.

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Brandon Jones won after starting eighth.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger took the lead on a restart with 12 laps to go to win for the fourth time in his last 16 starts.

Fast facts: Allmendinger became the fourth different winner in as many races. … Defending series champion and points leader Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and Jeb Burton have all finished in the top 10 in all four races. Cindric is the only driver to have finished in the top five in all four. … Hemric finished second for the 11th time in one of NASCAR’s three national series, but is still seeking his first victory.

Next race: March 20, Hampton, Georgia.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting third at Las Vegas.

Next race: March 20, Hampton, Georgia.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton completed his sixth championship season in seven years even though Max Verstappen held off the Mercedes duo of Hamilton and Valterri Bottas for his second victory of the season.

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain (season opener)

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon clinched his sixth series championship, holding off Josef Newgarden despite Newgarden’s Dixon-matching fourth victory of the season.

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Alabama (season opener)

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14, Gainesville, Florida.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: March 12, Columbus, Mississippi; March 13, Monroe, Louisiana.

