DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

05-14-15-27-37, Lucky Ball: 7

Poker Lotto

AC-QD-3C-8C-10H

Midday Daily 3

3-8-6

Midday Daily 4

1-2-6-2

Daily 3

5-1-9

Daily 4

4-3-4-0

Fantasy 5

14-22-23-26-29

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

02-07-12-14-18-22-23-24-25-28-36-47-50-54-55-59-62-63-72-76-77-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

