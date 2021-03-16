DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
05-14-15-27-37, Lucky Ball: 7READ MORE: Feds Investigate Last Thursday’s Accident In Detroit Involving A Tesla and a Semi-truck
Poker Lotto
AC-QD-3C-8C-10H
Midday Daily 3
3-8-6
Midday Daily 4
1-2-6-2
Daily 3
5-1-9
Daily 4
4-3-4-0READ MORE: Better Business Bureau: Stop Posting Pictures On Social Media With Vaccine Card
Fantasy 5
14-22-23-26-29
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
02-07-12-14-18-22-23-24-25-28-36-47-50-54-55-59-62-63-72-76-77-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $184 millionMORE NEWS: What To Do If You’re At Risk Of Getting Stimulus Check Garnished
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.