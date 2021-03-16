  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Lakeside Mall, portillo's, Sterling Heights

(CBS DETROIT) – One of the biggest names in Chicago has arrived in the Metro Detroit area.

Portillo’s opened its first Michigan restaurant Tuesday in Sterling Heights.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 2,048 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths Tuesday

The restaurant brings some of Chicago’s trademark foods such as Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to Michigan.

READ MORE: Republicans Consider Whether To Block Whitmer’s Health Chief

The new restaurant can be found off i-59, right outside the Lakeside Mall.

For more information on this restaurant and others, please visit portillos.com

MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Commerce Township Woman Found Dead With Suicide Note

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.