(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are investigating a crash that killed a 42-year-old man.
It happened Tuesday at 7:50 p.m. in the area of Burt and Florence.
Police say 42-year-old man was driving a black GMC Yukon when he collided with a 48-year-old woman driving a black Chevy Equinox.
He lost control and was ejected from his vehicle.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries were reported and this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
