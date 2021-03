(CBS DETROIT) – It’ll be awhile before fans fill up the seats at Ford Field, but chairs set up in the atrium will soon fill up with Michiganders wanting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This site will build on the incredible progress that we are making statewide.” Said Governor Whitmer

Whitmer along with the Detroit Lions, Henry Ford Health, Meijer and FEMA, announced that Ford Field will soon serve as a mass vaccination site.

“We’ll administer 6,000 shots a day starting March 24th, it’ll continue for 8 weeks that’s 6000 extra shots a day totaling over 335,000 additional doses over the next 8 weeks.” Whitmer said during a press conference at Ford Field Thursday

The Ford Field site will be in addition to Michigan’s other statewide vaccine clinics. Henry Ford Health will serve as the Health system partner, while registration and scheduling will be done through Meijer. The site will be managed by the state of Michigan with support from FEMA.