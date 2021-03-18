(CBS DETROIT) – It’ll be awhile before fans fill up the seats at Ford Field, but chairs set up in the atrium will soon fill up with Michiganders wanting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This site will build on the incredible progress that we are making statewide.” Said Governor Whitmer READ MORE: Michigan Reports 2,629 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths Thursday

Whitmer along with the Detroit Lions, Henry Ford Health, Meijer and FEMA, announced that Ford Field will soon serve as a mass vaccination site.

“We’ll administer 6,000 shots a day starting March 24th, it’ll continue for 8 weeks that’s 6000 extra shots a day totaling over 335,000 additional doses over the next 8 weeks.” Whitmer said during a press conference at Ford Field Thursday The Ford Field site will be in addition to Michigan’s other statewide vaccine clinics. Henry Ford Health will serve as the Health system partner, while registration and scheduling will be done through Meijer. The site will be managed by the state of Michigan with support from FEMA.

Kevin M. Sligh Sr. FEMA Region 5 Acting Regional Administrator spoke about how Southeast Michigan was chosen as a mass distribution site.

“The decision where to locate this site and accompany mobile units included local input and public health data”

For those not able to make it to Ford Field there’s a mobile effort by 4 different health departments to distribute 1000 shots per day. READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Economic Impact Payments Are On The Way

“Will literally take vaccines to people in communities throughout Southeast Michigan.” Said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist ll during the press conference

Beginning April 5th all Michigan residents age 16 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. Meijer says as of Thursday afternoon over 65,000 people are registered for a vaccine appointment. Registration is available for everyone 16 and over, once eligible Meijer will call to set up an appointment.

The following information is from the state of Michigan press release.

“The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the vaccination clinic. All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment if they qualify under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The most recent vaccine prioritization guidance [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] can be found on Michigan’s COVID-19 website [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

MDHHS is supported in this effort by the Protect Michigan Commission, which was created in January by Gov. Whitmer. The appointees represent a diverse array of industries, professions and backgrounds. Housed within MDHHS, they are charged with helping to ensure every Michigander has a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once the opportunity becomes available. Their goal is facilitating 50,000 shots in arms daily.”

