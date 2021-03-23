(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s Fisher Theatre is heading for new ownership.
The theatre has been under Neder-Lander for the last 50 years.
London-based International Entertainment Holdings is set to acquire the theatre along with its opera house and music hall operations.
There's no word on how much the deal is worth.
