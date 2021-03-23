  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s Fisher Theatre is heading for new ownership.

The theatre has been under Neder-Lander for the last 50 years.

London-based International Entertainment Holdings is set to acquire the theatre along with its opera house and music hall operations.

There’s no word on how much the deal is worth.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.