County Testing Of Sewage Samples Show Rise In Virus PresenceSewage samples pulled from sites across Clinton Township show the rate of actual infection is higher than numbers currently reported by state health officials, the Macomb County Public Works office said Tuesday.

The Detroit Promise Works To Boost College Enrollment Among Detroit ResidentsThe Detroit Promise is working with colleges and universities in Michigan to modify the eligibility requirements for admission, to help boost college enrollment.

Michigan Reports 3,579 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Thousands Receive Vaccine During Ford Field's Mass Clinic Soft OpeningFord Field mass vaccination for Michigan Residents started Tuesday with a soft opening. FEMA said 2,500 vaccines would be administered with that number increasing daily. Starting later this week and for the next eight weeks 6,000 shots will be given at Ford Field. The site will be open seven days a week.

Mayor Duggan: HGTV’s Curtis Was ‘Scammed’ In House DealThe star of HGTV’s “Rehab Addict Rescue” apparently was “scammed” when she bought a blighted Detroit home from someone who wasn’t the owner, the mayor said.

Michigan Second Grader Gains New Perspective After Publishing Book About Learning During COVIDA year later, with the pandemic still going on, David has learned a lot from becoming an author and has taught new ideas to his parents.