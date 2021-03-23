(CBS DETROIT) – A giant step in the fight against COVID-19 has come to downtown Detroit as the State’s first mass vaccination clinic opens to the public. Todd Sinclair of West Bloomfield received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning.

“Just excited to finally get a first dose and get back to normal, more normal life in the near future.”

Sinclair says the entire process went smooth, only taking about a half hour in total. This is what those running the clinic hopes will continue says Troy Christensen, External Affairs Officer Response Division for FEMA Region V

“This is the day that we are open to the public but at a reduced capacity compared to what we’re going to be operating at a little bit later this week and of course for the weeks to come.”

Christensen says 2,500 shots will be administered Tuesday and slightly more on Wednesday as FEMA and other organizations running the clinic prepare for the 6,000 per day shots that will be given. He says starting out slow will help them work out any kinks that may arise.

“We anticipate that there may be a bottle neck here or there and we want to make sure to resolve that before we open up to full capacity.”

Christensen says the vaccine clinic at Ford Field is one of 3 mass vaccination sites in the country, and will operate 7 days a week for the next 8 weeks, totaling over 300,000 shots for Michiganders.

Appointments are necessary and is ran by Meijer. According to Sinclair that process was also simple and easy.

“Yeah I did it online probably took about 2 minutes.” Said Todd Sinclair

Starting April 5th all Michigan residents age 16 and up will be eligible for a vaccine. Registration for Ford Field is now open to all in that category, Meijer says they will then call to schedule the appointment a few days before the person is eligible.

You can register at the link below.

https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.