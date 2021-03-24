(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal crash according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jean Guerrero of Detroit, has been charged with reckless driving causing serious injury and driving with a suspended license.
It happened March 11 at 3:30 a.m., when Detroit police were dispatched to a crash that took place at the intersection of Fort Street and Waterman Road.
Police say it is alleged that Guerrero was driving at a high speed when he struck a semi-trailer. Both Guerrero and a 21-year-old passenger were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
He was recently arraigned in 36th District Court and given a $2,000 bond and GPS Tether. He's scheduled to be back in court on March 29.
