(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged in a fatal shooting at Motor City Casino.
27-year-old Nicholas White has been charged with first degree murder and felony firearm.READ MORE: US Jobless Claims Fall To 684,000, Fewest Since Pandemic
It happened March 21 at 1:48 a.m. when Detroit police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the second level of the Motor City Casino parking structure.
When officers arrived, they saw 25-year-old Kermit McCants suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: 2 Men Die Outside River Rouge Police Station After Shooting In Ecorse
Police say allegedly a verbal argument took place between White and McCants escalated and White fatally shot McCants. White then allegedly fled in his car after the shooting.
He was arrested by Detroit police on March 22 and arraigned on March 24. He is scheduled to be back in court April 6.MORE NEWS: Western Michigan University Still Plans on 75% Of Classes Return In Person This Fall
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.