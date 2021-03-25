(CBS DETROIT) – A 34-year-old Dearborn man has been charged after stabbing five people at a hookah lounge.
Taha Shitawi has been charged with five counts each of the following crimes: assault with intent to murder; assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.READ MORE: Virtual Meetings Leads To Makeup Industries Newest Customer… Men
It happened March 21 at 3:30 a.m. where police say Shitawi had a verbal argument with several people inside the location and went outside of the lounge where the arguing continued.
Allegedly during the argument, Shitawi pulled out a knife and stabbed several people.
A 32-year-old woman, two 31-year-old men, a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were injured.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Bill To End Virus Rules Without Lawmakers' OK
First responders transported them to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
“The allegations in this case illustrate disturbing violence. I am asking people to think before you react, violence is never the answer. Whether it is with a gun or a knife these crimes have life changing and devastating consequences for victims, their families, our entire community and the perpetrator,’’ said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
Shitawi is expected to be back in court on April 5.MORE NEWS: US Jobless Claims Fall To 684,000, Fewest Since Pandemic
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.