Kalamazoo, MI (CBS) – Western Michigan University isn’t letting this spring surge buck their plans for Broncos returning to campus in the fall.

University leaders say 75% of classes will be in-person; that’s double the amount offered last fall.

WMU students say the goal is to reopen campus life, including having fans at sporting events when the football season kicks off.

Alexa Hempel, Western Michigan University Freshman, says, “Hopefully, with everything opening back up a little bit, I’ll be able to have a little more fun and really get the on-campus experience.”

Western Michigan University plans to welcome staff back to campus on July 6th and students on September 1st, the fall semester.

University leaders say ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts have them hoping for near-normal campus life in the fall.

Edward Montgomery, Western Michigan University President, said, “We also have the capacity to give the vaccine itself.”

President Edward Montgomery says the Sindecuse Health Center is ready and able to vaccinate students and staff. But haven’t received any vaccine doses to do so.

Montgomery said, “It has us optimistic that by September when students come back to campus that we will have attained herd immunity and be able to enjoy an interactive campus life.”

WMU’s president says pending state guidelines; the university wants to give students a more normal college experience, including fans at bronco games.

Josh Waalkes, a WMU student, says, “My classes are hands-on, one-on-one with professors, so it kind has been tough learning how to go about the virtual aspect of it; I’m just excited to be in person and see my classmates.”

The university says about six percent of fall classes are being offered in a hybrid format.

Even with most students learning virtually now, the university reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on campus last week.

Students go on spring break starting Monday and learn virtually for the rest of the school year.

