By Jeff O'Brien
Cory Joseph, Delon Wright, Detroit Pistons, NBA, Sacramento Kings

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoketo The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade had not been announced.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 11: Delon Wright #55 of the Detroit Pistons drives the ball to the basket as Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers defends during third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on February 11, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Indiana defeated Detroit 111-95. (Photo by Leon Halip/Leon Halip)

The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason move. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto.

The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season. He has spent the past season and a half with the Kings. Before that, he played for Indiana, Toronto and San Antonio.

ESPN first reported the trade.

