The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoketo The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade had not been announced.READ MORE: Michigan Lottery Results For Thursday, March 25, 2021
The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason move. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto.READ MORE: From Coney Island To Toney Island, Detroit Rapper Tone Tone Brings Grub To The East Side
The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season. He has spent the past season and a half with the Kings. Before that, he played for Indiana, Toronto and San Antonio.
ESPN first reported the trade.MORE NEWS: 11,437 Unemployment Claims Filed In Michigan Last Week
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.